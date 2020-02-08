Helex Reaches Market Capitalization of $95,347.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Helex has traded up 68.4% against the US dollar. Helex has a total market cap of $95,347.00 and approximately $8,081.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00013753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $582.25 or 0.05889642 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Helex

HLX is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. The official website for Helex is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

