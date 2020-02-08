Helpico Reaches Market Cap of $8,151.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 55.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $8,151.00 and $16,069.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.03420438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00220092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @

. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io.

Buying and Selling Helpico

Helpico can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

