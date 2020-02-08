HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 46.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 53.1% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $194.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047625 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00062533 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000759 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00085032 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,944.30 or 1.00583732 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000575 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,865,996 coins and its circulating supply is 254,730,846 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.