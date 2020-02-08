Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 918 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.4% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.