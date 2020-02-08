Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,059 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

NYSE:HLF opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.41. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

