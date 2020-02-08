HeroNode Achieves Market Capitalization of $67,345.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One HeroNode token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bilaxy, Token Store and IDEX. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $67,345.00 and $838.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, Token Store, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

