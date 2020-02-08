Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Hershey worth $29,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,967 shares of company stock worth $8,767,443. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $156.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

