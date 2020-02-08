Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.55 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $691.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $581.04 or 0.05891570 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038920 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

