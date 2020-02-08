Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $11.36 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $185.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.