Holo Price Tops $0.0008 (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Holo has a market cap of $127.65 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, OOOBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.03324528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00223026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00129535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,345,157,486 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX, Liqui, Fatbtc, Hotbit, LATOKEN, WazirX, Bilaxy, Binance and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

