Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 22,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4,190.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.53. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.