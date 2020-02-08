Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $10.74 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $89.95 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.74 or 0.00109088 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Binance and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00714936 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00122854 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002357 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,378,113 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bittrex, BiteBTC, OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, DragonEX, COSS, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

