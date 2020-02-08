HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $24,374.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.01280317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047300 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00212484 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002169 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00062996 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004115 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

