Huobi Token Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $3.85 or 0.00039125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, LBank, DDEX and Gate.io. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $911.15 million and $286.43 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.00 or 0.05908641 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 112.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00129276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010342 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Gate.io, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

