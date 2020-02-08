Hurify (HUR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Hurify token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinMex, Tidex and YoBit. Hurify has a market capitalization of $53,410.00 and $37.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hurify has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05895548 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024080 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Hurify Profile

HUR is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinMex, YoBit, LATOKEN and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

