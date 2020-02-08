Hush 1-Day Volume Tops $604.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $517,082.00 and $604.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00712326 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00127604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00115069 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002299 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,330,343 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

