Hyman Charles D Acquires 2,687 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 11.6% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

