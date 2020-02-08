Hyman Charles D Has $20.59 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of PG opened at $126.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

