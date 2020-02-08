Hyperion Price Tops $0.0812 on Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Bibox. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $25.72 million and $1.92 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyperion has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.