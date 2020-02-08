I/O Coin (IOC) Hits One Day Volume of $2,341.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $2,341.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.01300475 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022626 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,970,975 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.