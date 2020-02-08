Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,887.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

