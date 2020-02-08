Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Icon comprises about 1.3% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.49% of Icon worth $45,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of Icon stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.92. 167,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.77. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICLR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.89.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.