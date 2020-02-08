ICON Trading Up 61.2% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00004254 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, Rfinex, ABCC and Gate.io. During the last week, ICON has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $218.32 million and $115.83 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023083 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 520,432,356 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, ABCC, Huobi, Rfinex, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinTiger, COSS, IDEX, OOOBTC, DragonEX, Hotbit, Allbit, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

