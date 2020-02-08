IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) is Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s 2nd Largest Position

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,697 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 21,560 shares during the period. IDACORP comprises about 1.4% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.89% of IDACORP worth $47,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.62. 198,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.67. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

