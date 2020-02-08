iDealCash Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, iDealCash has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. iDealCash has a market capitalization of $142,385.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iDealCash Coin Profile

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

