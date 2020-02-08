Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Identiv posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 62,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,299. Identiv has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 million, a P/E ratio of -504.00 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 178,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $884,541.60. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 68,618 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 63,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

