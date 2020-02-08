Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,050,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000. TPG RE Finance Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 6.92% of TPG RE Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 238,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,274. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 41.26, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 101.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

