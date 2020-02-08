Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 175,900 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,020,876,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,297,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,822,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,465,000 after purchasing an additional 443,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,963,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $6,565,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356.

UBER stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 111,957,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,735,972. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.77.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.