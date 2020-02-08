Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,143. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

