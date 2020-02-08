Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,727 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.11% of 2U as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in 2U by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in 2U by 11,992.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. 2U Inc has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $80.49.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.77.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

