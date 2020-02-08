Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000. Cooper Companies comprises 1.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 31,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 52,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COO traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.20. 170,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,572. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.23 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

