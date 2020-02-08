Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,063 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $183.83. 2,208,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

