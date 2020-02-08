Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 54,051 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $77.43. 800,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,535. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

