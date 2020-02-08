Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,467 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.