Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,584 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,584 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

ADBE traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,407. The stock has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.55. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $374.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.