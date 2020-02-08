Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.17. The stock had a trading volume of 883,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.66. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $292.53 and a twelve month high of $441.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

