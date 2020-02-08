Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.43 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $147.79. 6,367,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928,005. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $149.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.64 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

