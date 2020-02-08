Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.28. 3,254,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,855. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $147.19 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.