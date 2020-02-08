Ieq Capital LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $6,138,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.55. 2,110,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,306. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

