Ieq Capital LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ares Capital by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 18,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 642,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,174. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

