Ieq Capital LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,258,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,671,040. The stock has a market cap of $311.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.