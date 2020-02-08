Ieq Capital LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cintas by 84.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.58. 366,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.79 and its 200 day moving average is $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $190.63 and a one year high of $294.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

