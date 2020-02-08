Ieq Capital LLC Invests $3.11 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 292,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.75% of iShares S&P 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,393. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $118.26 and a 1-year high of $150.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.84.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

