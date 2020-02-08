Ieq Capital LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 177,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,709.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,805 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,402 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $49,705,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $46,794,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,245.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,055 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,286,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,341,018.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,421.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 over the last 90 days.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 60,486,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,627,858. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

