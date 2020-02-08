Ieq Capital LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after buying an additional 766,387 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 526,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,170. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,801 shares of company stock worth $2,218,065 over the last ninety days. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.