Ieq Capital LLC Invests $3.66 Million in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

MA stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $327.00. 2,562,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,005. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $335.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,623 shares of company stock worth $128,462,192 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

