Ieq Capital LLC Invests $6 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 338,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.63. 900,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,677. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $104.04 and a 52-week high of $129.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.