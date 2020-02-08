Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock traded down $6.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.07. 136,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,853. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $269.22 and a 1 year high of $390.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.60.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,543.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $2,479,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,918. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.