Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $15.62 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,619,000. Atlassian comprises about 2.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Atlassian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $148.00. 1,018,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,279. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $99.77 and a 1-year high of $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.32, a P/E/G ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average of $130.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

