Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 459,753 shares of company stock valued at $77,421,037. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $190.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

